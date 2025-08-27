Georgia among 46 states warned over sex education curriculum content

Georgia is one of 46 states that received a warning from the Trump administration over the content of its sex education curriculum.

A letter from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families gives Georgia 60 days to make changes or risk losing more than $4.5 million in federal funding.

At issue are sections of the program that ask participants to state their pronouns and include discussion of gender identity diversity. The letter claims the Biden administration was wrong to approve the material and directs states to remove references to what it calls “gender ideology.”

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story