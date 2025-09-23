GEICO warns of scammers posing as GEICO employees or IT support

GEICO confirms to WSB Radio they’ve been receiving complaints of scam artists posing as GEICO employees or technical support creating emergency scenarios that require immediate payment or personal information.

One of the scams says you need to pay $200 in order to keep your policy active.

GEICO says they will not call or you unexpectedly.

If you get a call, hang up and then call the GEICO number on your insurance policy.

You can also check out GEICO’s website for tips on how to spot and avoid phishing scams.