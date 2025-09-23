Local

GEICO warns of scammers posing as GEICO employees or IT support

By WSB Radio News Staff
GEICO warns of scammers posing as GEICO employees or IT support GEICO confirms they’ve been getting complaints of scam artists posing as GEICO employees or technical support creating emergency scenarios that require immediate payment or personal information.
By WSB Radio News Staff

GEICO confirms to WSB Radio they’ve been receiving complaints of scam artists posing as GEICO employees or technical support creating emergency scenarios that require immediate payment or personal information.

One of the scams says you need to pay $200 in order to keep your policy active.

GEICO says they will not call or you unexpectedly.

If you get a call, hang up and then call the GEICO number on your insurance policy.

You can also check out GEICO’s website for tips on how to spot and avoid phishing scams.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!