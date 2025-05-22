GDOT to suspend lane closures for Memorial Day weekend to ease travel, reduce delays

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending all interstate lane closures ahead of Memorial Day weekend to help ease travel, reduce delays and increase safety.

GDOT officials will begin the suspension beginning May 23 at Noon and will run through Tuesday, May 27 at 5 a.m.

Officials say they are preparing for a large influx of motorists to travel ahead of the holiday weekend.

“Motorists in the metro Atlanta area should anticipate an increase in traffic around popular tourist destinations, which include, but are not limited to Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Piedmont Park, Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Six Flags Over Georgia, Zoo Atlanta and the Carter Center,” GDOT officials said.

GDOT officials released the following information ahead of Memorial Day.

Metro Atlanta Interstates:

Motorists should be advised of potential heavy traffic on Thursday, May 22 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., and Friday, May 23 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Motorists should expect moderate congestion Saturday, May 24 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Light to normal traffic is expected Sunday, May 25 and Monday, May 26 throughout the day.

Motorists should expect typical congestion to return Tuesday, May 27 between 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Metro Atlanta Surface Streets:

Heavy to normal traffic is expected to begin in the late morning to early afternoon on Wednesday, May 21 through Friday, May 23.

Light to normal traffic is expected from Saturday, May 24 to Tuesday, May 27.

Express Lanes: May 23-26

The Express Lanes’ schedule changes are carefully assessed and based on recent data and trends. Orange directions indicate a change to the usual schedule. No changes are expected for the Northwest Corridor. Please note the following schedules are subject to change as needed.

Travel data from the previous three years has shown the following traffic trends for major interstates in and outside of the metro Atlanta area: