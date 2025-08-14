Local

GDOT hosts open house for feedback on proposed improvements to Hwy 316

By WSB Radio News Staff
Highway 316
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers to weigh in on proposed improvements to Highway 316 in Gwinnett County.

The agency says the projects at Oak Valley Road, Williams Farm Drive and Downing Creek Road are designed to help ease congestion, reduce serious crashes and support the area’s economic growth.

The DOT is holding an open house this evening from 5 to 7 at the Winder Community Center to get feedback on the plans, which include road extensions, a new interchange, round-about, and overpass bridge.

Once the final design is complete, construction would begin in 2028.

