GBI searching for 3 men wanted for questioning in death of former Paulding County soccer star

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help locate several men who are wanted for questioning in a homicide case.

Officials said they are looking for three men who were seen in the Baytree Place shopping plaza around the time 21-year-old Brianna Long was shot and killed.

On Oct. 29 at around 2:30 a.m., Remerton police officers received reports of a person shot at The Pier Bar on Baytree Place.

🚨Wanted for Questioning in Homicide Investigation🚨



The GBI needs your help with identifying three unknown men.



On Sunday, October 29, 2023, Brianna Long was shot and killed while working at The Pier, a bar in Remerton, GA. (1/2)



When officers arrived, they found Long, who had been shot. Officials said she died at the hospital.

According to the investigation, the bar had closed around 2 a.m., and Long and her co-workers were finishing up closing down the bar. Officials added that many employees and their friends were still inside the bar.

GBI officials said at 2:30 a.m., gunfire erupted outside of the bar and struck Long as she was finishing her work with another co-worker.

It was determined that a dispute that took place outside of the bar led to the shooting, authorities said.

The GBI added that there were other customers in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured from the gunfire.

In addition to Long being shot, authorities said the bar and multiple vehicles that were parked outside were shot up during the gunfire.

Authorities have not identified suspects nor asked if anyone has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the three men is asked to contact the GBI Investigative Field Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.

“She was like my person,” her aunt Morgan Long said. “She was like my other half. (She was) charismatic, funny, everything. She was just so beautiful.”

Long was a former Paulding County High School soccer star and was attending Valdosta State University at the time of her death.

