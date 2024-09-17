Local

GBI releases new sketches of killer in 15-year-old cold case of Douglas County store clerk

By WSBTV

Maryanne Humphrey (Douglasville Police Department/Family)

DECATUR, Ga. — It’s been more than a decade since Maryanne Humphrey was gunned down at the Douglas County Circle K where she worked.

In 2009, Humphrey was shot when a masked man walked into the gas station on Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville to rob the store. Police said the 63-year-old mother and grandmother fought back and unmasked her killer before dying after the struggle.

Now, 15 years later, her killer has not been caught.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new drawings, which they hope will break the case.

