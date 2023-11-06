GBI investigating officer-involved shooting near metro Atlanta mall

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta.

There is a large police presence fanned out across a neighborhood in southwest Atlanta near Greenbriar Mall. We are currently working to learn what led up to the shooting.

In the neighborhood, Atlanta police and Georgia State Patrol troopers swarmed and strung up crime scene tape.

A few blocks away, GSP is at the scene of a crash involving a car and a school bus. It’s unclear how the two scenes are related.

A witness at the scene of the bus crash said a car being chased by Georgia State Patrol caused the bus to swerve and crash. Four students were on the bus, according to the witness.

It’s unclear how many people have been shot or if any of the officers have been injured. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.