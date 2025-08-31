GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over after a family dispute in Coweta County ended in an officer-involved shooting.

According to published reports, deputies responded to a home on Wedgewood Circle Saturday night, where they found several people outside the residence. Investigators say the suspect and a victim then ran back inside the home, where gunfire was exchanged.

One person was shot during the incident and was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. Deputies returned fire at the suspect, who was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.