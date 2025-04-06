Local

GBI investigating human remains found in Lamar County

By Steve Summers and WSB Radio News Staff
LAMAR COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to identify human remains discovered over the weekend in Lamar County, roughly an hour south of Atlanta.

Officials say the remains were found Saturday at an undisclosed location. They have since been transported to the GBI Crime Lab for identification and for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the discovery is connected to the ongoing search for 85-year-old Charles Tice, who was reported missing in March from the same general area. Tice’s disappearance has prompted an extensive search effort in recent weeks.

As of now, no further details about the location or condition of the remains have been released, and investigators say the case remains active and ongoing.

The GBI is expected to release more information as it becomes available, following the completion of forensic testing.

