GBI investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an inquiry into a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Cartersville.

Authorities say a woman fired a weapon at a home before driving away. When police and sheriff’s deputies located and pulled over her vehicle, the woman exited the car still armed and refused commands to drop her weapon.

Law enforcements then fired their guns and shot her. The GBI has identified her as 50-year-old Carrie Hall. She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.