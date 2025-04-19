GBI investigating human trafficking case after Pennsylvania girl found in north Georgia

JASPER, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials say the Jasper Police Department asked them to conduct a human trafficking investigation regarding a 14-year-old girl who was found in north Georgia where she had allegedly been trafficked.

The girl was reported as a runaway in January 2025, the GBI says.

“The minor was given medical treatment and additional resources. She will be taken back to Pennsylvania,” according to the GBI.

Police have not said if arrests have been made in this case.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.