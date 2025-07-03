Local

GBI investigates Woodstock officer’s use of force during traffic stop

By WSB Radio News Staff
Woodstock police patrol vehicle (Woodstock Police Department)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WOODSTOCK, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to examine a Woodstock police officer’s use of force during a recent traffic stop on Main Street.

According to the Woodstock Police Department, the officer stopped a driver for reckless driving and speeding. During the encounter, the officer used physical force while making the arrest. The charges against the driver were later dropped, and the individual filed a formal complaint with the department regarding the incident.

Following the complaint, Woodstock officials requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation to determine whether the officer’s actions during the arrest violated any state laws.

No further details have been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

