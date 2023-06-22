GBI Director to resign, set to return to old job in Cobb Co.

Mike Register will resign as director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is set to take the reins of Cobb County Public Safety Director, a position he previously held.

A news release from Cobb County government revealed the development Thursday night.

From the county: “It has been an honor to be the director of the GBI and serve under one of Georgia’s greatest governors, Brian Kemp,” Register wrote. “I leave a great law enforcement agency with some of the most dedicated and competent professionals I have ever worked with. I look forward to leading the tremendous men and women who make up public safety in Cobb County and once again serve a great community.”

Register will end a tenure as head of the GBI that lasted less than a year - he was sworn-in August 25, 2022.

He has a long resume in Cobb County public safety, including time with the Sheriff’s Office, chief of police, and Public Safety Director. Register also served as chief of police for Clayton County.

In Cobb County, Register would follow fire chief Bill Johnson, who has served as interim Public Safety Director. Randy Crider retired from the role at the end of 2022.

Register’s reappointment in Cobb would become official Tuesday, June 27 when the Board of Commissioners votes in its 7 p.m. meeting.

