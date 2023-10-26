Police ID suspect after 1 killed, deputy injured in Douglas County shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and two injured, including a sheriff’s deputy, after a shooting in Douglas County on Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it was called to a deputy-involved shooting in Douglas County Wednesday morning. A large law enforcement presence responded to North Bear Drive off Kings Hwy around 9:30 a.m.

When deputies got to the home, they found a man shot and lying on the kitchen floor. The GBI identified the victim as Walter Jackson Sr., 66.

Jackson died at the scene.

Deputies then located a woman holding a baby, who indicated the shooter was in another room.

When deputies saw the shooter, identified as 27-year-old Christian Roman, he started shooting at them.

One deputy was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital where he is now in stable condition. Deputies said the suspect was airlifted to the hospital.

One officer, a woman inside the home, and the suspect were all injured in the shooting.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden captured video of Douglas County Sheriff and Georgia State Patrol vehicles escorting an ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Family members told Seiden that the shooting started with an argument.

Ashley Budahazy said Christian Roman is her brother. “I was at work and all I know is I got a call from my brother saying that I need to tell my boss that I needed to go home because my brother had got shot,” Budahazy said. “He’s autistic. He’s 27 years old but he has a mentality like a 12-year-old.”

Channel 2′s Courtney Franciso was outside Grady Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon, where family members said the suspected shooter and his grandmother were the ones hospitalized.

Budahazy arrived at the hospital and told Francisco that her grandmother was grazed by a bullet on her back as she tried to take cover holding a baby.

The Fulton County Sheriff and Atlanta’s Police Chief both visited Grady Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

School officials in Douglas County said Alexander High School, Bill Arp Elementary and Yeager Middle School were all on lockdown on Wednesday morning.





