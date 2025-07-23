Gas South Arena is getting a multi-million-dollar makeover

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gas South Arena is about to get a makeover.

Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson says the entertainment venue is more than 20 years old so it was time.

County commissioners vote to partner with the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau on the project, which will cost about $170M. County Deputy Attorney Jenny Carter says it’s an important investment for Gwinnett.

“The Gas South District provides tremendous economic benefit to Gwinnett County through revenue generated by retail sales taxes, liquor licenses and fees, hotel-motel taxes,” Carter says.

It will feature new security equipment, a renovated front lobby, a new parking deck, expanded premium seating options, upgraded food and beverage amenities, and more.

Carter says Gas South District is a major economic benefit to the county.