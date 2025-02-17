Local

Gas prices increase across Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
Georgia gas prices
ATLANTA — Gas prices have continued to climb across Georgia during the past week.

According to AAA, the average price of unleaded is more than $3.01 with gas prices have increasing by 6 cents.

The prices have declined compared to this time in 2024.

In DeKalb County, the average price of gas is $3.08. In Fulton County, the average price is $3.17. The national average in the United States is $3.16.

AAA says the price hike is typical for this time of the year when refineries begin switching to summer fuels and complete their typical tune-ups.


