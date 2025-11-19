Gas explosion near Mercedes-Benz Stadium injures one, displaces 40 residents

ATLANTA — A massive explosion Tuesday night at an apartment complex just south of Mercedes-Benz Stadium injured one person, displaced about 40 others, and sent debris onto nearby properties, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The blast happened at the Northside Plaza Apartments on Markham Street, directly across from the stadium. Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Michael Roman says responding units discovered a three-story vacant building under renovation that had experienced a gas explosion.

Roman said the fact that the building was unoccupied likely prevented a far more serious outcome. “That is fortunate that it was vacant under renovation, so we’re lucky in that sense that we only had the one victim,” he said.

The injured man suffered burns and other injuries and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Some residents reported smelling gas before the blast. Atlanta Gas Light is assisting fire officials as they work to determine exactly what happened, and investigators believe a gas leak caused the explosion.

The impact blew out windows, destroyed part of the building, and scattered debris into neighboring structures and onto Northside Drive. Damage to nearby occupied units forced evacuations throughout the complex.

“We’ve identified the buildings that are safe to occupy, we’ve allowed those residents to go back. Those that aren’t occupied, that’s where we are working with the Red Cross to get them taken care of,” Roman said. Roughly 40 people are receiving assistance.

Roman stressed the importance of calling 911 immediately if anyone ever smells gas. Atlanta Gas Light recommends moving a safe distance away before making the call and warns against using phones or electronic devices when gas is present.

As of Wednesday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area around MLK Jr. Drive and Northside Drive as cleanup and the investigation continue.