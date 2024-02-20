Gangster Disciples member sentenced to life after “gruesome” murders of 2 Athens men

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A high-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples gang has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of three Athens men, two of whom were found dead in a storage unit.

Lesley Chappell Green, aka “Grip,” 35, of Stone Mountain, was convicted of Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) conspiracy on Aug. 17, 2023. He was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 20. He is not eligible for parole.

Four other co-defendants convicted with Green will be sentenced in March.

Prosecutors said Green was a member of the Gangster Disciples “Enforcement Team,” which carried out assaults and murders to discipline other gang members.

Prosecutors said that in 2018, gang member Walter Brown was murdered in Athens. Green and Philmon Deshawn Chambers, aka “Dolla Phil,” who was also on the Enforcement Team, thought three men in Athens were responsible for the murder and sought revenge.

Gang member Andrea Paige Browner, aka “Drea,” met a man related to the people the gang believed was responsible for Brown’s death, Rodriquez Rucker. Browner called Chambers and Green, who followed Rucker home and shot him to death, according to prosecutors.

Browner and Chambers left town after the murder. Browner was later taken into custody in Texas.

Chambers, who was still on the run, became suspicious that two other gang members, Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson, were cooperating with police.

“Chambers incorrectly concluded that Ruff and Jackson were “snitches” and directed Green, who held a subordinate position on the Enforcement Team, to carry out the murders of Ruff and Jackson,” prosecutors said.

Ruff and Jackson were lured by Green to drive from Athens to Lawrenceville to break into a storage shed and steal things that they would then send to Chambers to help him as he hid from law enforcement.

Instead, Green killed Ruff and Jackson on Dec. 19 and hid their bodies in the storage unit.

The bodies were found in March 2019.

Chambers and Browner are each facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison. Robert Maurice Carlisle, aka “Different,” 37, of Lithonia, Georgia, and Shabazz Larry Guidry, aka “Lil Larry,” 29, of Decatur, Georgia, are also facing minimum mandatory life sentences.