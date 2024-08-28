Gainesville surgeon charged with sexually assaulting woman, underage girl

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County doctor is behind bars after being arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman and an underage girl.

Dr. Michael Hart Lebow, a Gainesville vascular surgeon, was arrested on Tuesday at his home. He is being charged with child molestation and aggravated sodomy, both of which are felonies.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office say they began their investigation into the 52-year-old doctor two months ago.

The younger victim told investigators that she had been assaulted by Lebow in 2016, at which time she was under the age of 16. The second victim said she was assaulted in 2017.

Hall County says their investigation is ongoing and Lebow could face more charges in the future.

Lebow is currently being held in the Hall County Jail without a bond.

Because Lebow is being charged with felonies, if convicted, Georgia law says the Georgia Composite Medical Board could choose to revoke his medical license.

UPDATE: In April of 2024, all charges were dismissed

