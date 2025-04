HALL COUNTY, GA — A Gainesville man is facing hundreds of charges in a child porn case.

The investigation of 24-year-old Lorin Jake Millwood started last December when the Hall County Sheriff’s Office received cyber tips through a social media app.

Millwood is now locked up after his arrest on over 400 counts of possession and distribution of pornographic images of children.

There’s no evidence any of the victims are local.

Millwood remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.