GA State Road and Toll Authority is offering amnesty for Peach Pass violations until June 30

GF Default - Peach Pass toll violators owe the state thousands of dollars

ATLANTA, GA — This is not a scam.

For a limited time only, you can get out of fines if you drove on express lanes without a pass.

Georgia’s State Road and Toll Authority is offering temporary amnesty for some Peach Pass toll violations until the end of the month.

Drivers who used the express lanes without a Peach Pass and were issued fines on top of the tolls will have the violation fees wiped out if they pay the missed toll by June 30.

The amnesty is offered for misuse between the end of September last year and May 30 of this year.

Peach Pass does not send text messages to request payment. If you receive a suspicious text about unpaid tolls, don’t click on any links and delete the message.

