GA Senate passes Red Tape Rollback Act

By Jonathan O'Brien
ATLANTA, GA — A bill which opponents have dubbed, “Georgia’s DOGE” has cleared a key hurdle following a vote from the state Senate today.

In a 33 to 21 vote, the Georgia state Senate advances legislation known as The Red Tape Rollback Act.

The bill requires agencies get rid of outdated rules every four years, and if an assessment finds that new rules or regulations will cost the state more than $1 million dollars, lawmakers will have to approve it.

Democrats say this will slow down the process and that the measure plays on people’s distrust and fear of government.

Republican sponsor Senator Greg Dolezal says it’s good for lawmakers to be more involved and that the legislation will help businesses in the state.

The bill now goes to the House.

