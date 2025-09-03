GA Rep. John Carson files Title IX violation complaint against Marietta high school

COBB COUNTY, GA — A state representative from Marietta has filed a gender discrimination complaint against Pope High School in Cobb County.

State Representative John Carson says it’s not fair that boys at Pope High School can be on the roster of more than one sports team at a time, and girls cannot.

He calls it “inequitable treatment”.

The state representative says his office has filed a Title IX violation complaint with the US. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, to ensure that the claims are thoroughly investigated.

Specifically, the complaint claims gender-based discrimination by the Pope High School Girls Varsity basketball coach and administration.