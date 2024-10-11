GA native dies after being swept away in NC during Hurricane Helene

MARION, N.C. — The family of a south Georgia native who died during Hurricane Helene has scheduled her celebration of life service.

Julie le Roux, who is originally from Jesup, disappeared on Sept. 27 in Marion, N.C. She and her fiancé were sheltering at a neighbor’s house when she was swept away during a mudslide.

“We looked outside and there was a 30-foot-tall wall of water and rocks and tree debris just coming at us,” her fiancé John Norwood told ABC News.

After a week of extensive searches, they found Julie’s body.

“We take comfort in knowing she is at peace and no longer suffering. Julie was such a kind-hearted soul, absolutely a match made in Heaven for John. Now we must learn to navigate life without her,” Norwood’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page for the couple. “Asking for prayers for peace and acceptance. See you in the wind, baby girl.”

Julie’s family and friends will gather at First Baptist Church in Ludowici, Ga. on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

Norwood is now out of the hospital and recovering at home. His family is thanking everyone for their support during this “catastrophic journey.”

“Your kindness is a reminder that even in the darkest times, there are people who will uplift and offer strength. Your compassion means the world to him, and to all of those who care about him. Thank you for helping to ease the burden and for being part of our healing process,” Maggie Norwood wrote.