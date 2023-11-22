Ga. man wearing chicken suit, high on mushrooms arrested after rampage through neighborhood

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man ran ‘a-fowl’ of deputies after he reportedly put on a chicken suit, got high on mushrooms, and went on a rampage in Putnam County neighborhood.

Putnam Sheriff Howard Sill said that on Nov. 19, a woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend had “basically gone nuts on mushrooms” and was “beating on passing-by cars and screaming and hollering at them.”

Officers responded to a neighborhood near Lake Oconee, where they found 47-year-old Jason Pinch walking through a neighborhood pounding vehicles with his fists. He was wearing what officers described as a “yellow onesie-style pajama outfit, meant to resemble a chicken.”

Pinch continued to beat on passing cars and even the responding patrol car. Officers called an ambulance and tried to arrest Pinch.

According to Sills, Pinch repeatedly asked deputies if they were real and if he was real.

After he was taken into custody, Pinch continued to ask if officers were real, and “if he was at that time laying in his hammock at home,” according to Sills.

Officers were able to stun Pinch with a taser and he was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer. He has since been released on bond.

“Why the chicken suit, unfortunately, that would have been the question I asked,” Sills said.

WSB-TV’s Allie Goolrick contributed to this story

