GA Lt. Gov. Burt Jones home ‘swatted’, bomb threat sent to his office

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones is the latest politician in Georgia to be targeted in swatting incidents.

Jones says on “X” says someone called in a fake bomb threat to his office and his home was “swatted” on Wednesday night.

“Swatting” occurs when someone calls authorities to someone else’s house based on a fake emergency.

Jones says he won’t be intimidated and he says he’s confident the person will be caught. He says he wants to “put an end to this madness.”

Last night, my home was “swatted”. This morning, a bomb threat was called to my office. Thankfully everyone is safe, and I commend our local law enforcement officers for their professionalism. Let me be clear — I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me. We will… — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) December 28, 2023

Several Georgia lawmakers have been victims of swatting calls this week including, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Senators John Albers (R-Dist. 56), Kim Jackson (D-Dist. 41), Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Dist. 32) and Clint Dixon (R-Dist. 45).

The lieutenant governor spoke out for his fellow lawmakers earlier this week after the initial calls were made.

“The dangerous and cowardly acts perpetuated against members of the General Assembly and their families must end immediately. I look forward to working with the Senate to strengthen Georgia’s laws so that those who commit these crimes can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

— Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones

Police have not confirmed if the 911 calls to all of the lawmakers are related to one another.

Investigators have not commented on any potential suspects.

