GA deputies say two teens critically injured in stolen car crash during high-speed pursuit

MACON, Ga. — Two teens were critically injured in a crash while trying to escape from deputies in a stolen car early Monday.

Just after 1 a.m., Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle near Emery Highway and Womack Street. Deputies witnessed two people entering a vehicle at an Exxon gas station.

When deputies attempted to make contact with the car, the driver sped away. Deputies activated their emergency lights and sirens, but the stolen car continued to speed through downtown Macon onto Broadway.

When they were speeding away from deputies on Broadway, the suspects attempted to hit a deputy’s vehicle multiple times with their car. Deputies conducted a precision immobilization technique (P.I.T.) on the stolen car, causing the driver to lose control.

The stolen car hit a curb and flipped over into a power pole, fire hydrant and a fence on the shoulder of the road.

Deputies rendered medical aid until medical personnel arrived. Both the driver and passenger were taken to Atrium Health Hospital.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, is stable and in critical condition. The passenger, a 15-year-old male, is in critical condition.

