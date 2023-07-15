GA Deputies say suspect in deadly double shooting found dead

MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt for a shooting suspect concluded after officials say he died.

On Friday, Madison County Sheriff officials said they were investigating a shooting around 8 a.m. at a home on Garnett Ward Road in Hull.

When deputies arrived, they found two people who had been shot. One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Authorities identified 40-year-old William Blaine Epps as the suspect.

Deputies did not specify Epps’ relationship with the victims.

Officials alerted the public that Epps was on the run and was believed to be armed and suicidal.

Later in the day, deputies confirmed that Epps had been located and was dead.

Authorities did not specify what led to Epps’ death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in this case.

The case is still under investigation.

