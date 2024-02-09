Furman University football player from Acworth dies days after collapsing during workout

ATLANTA — A Furman University football player from Cobb County has died after officials say he suffered a medical emergency on the field.

Furman University President Elizabeth Davis confirmed that Bryce Stanfield passed away on Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, senior and defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield, of Acworth, collapsed on the field during a morning workout in Paladin Stadium, according to university officials.

He was quickly taken to the hospital and placed on life support.

21-year-old Bryce Stanfield was surrounded by family when he passed away.

His Bachelor of Science degree was conferred on Friday morning in a small private ceremony, the university said.

“The university extends its heartfelt condolences to Bryce’s family and friends in this time of profound loss. The entire Furman community is deeply affected at times like these, and it’s important that we offer each other support and seek help if we need it,” President Davis said in a letter sent out to the Furman community.

Officials have not provided details of what led to Stanfield’s emergency.

According to Furman University’s athletics page, Stanfield attended Harrison High School in Kennesaw, where he played football before joining Furman University.