Furkids opens shelter designed to house more dogs

CUMMING, GA — Furkids Animal Rescue has opened a new dog shelter in Cumming as the organization works to expand its efforts to save more dogs from shelters.

The new Sutherlin Dog Shelter is approximately 15,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 135 dogs. About 50 dogs are moving into the facility, where each animal will have its own room instead of being housed in a cage.

“It allows us to accommodate 135 dogs on our campus,” Furkids CEO Samantha Shelton said.

Shelton says Furkids rescues more than 5,000 animals each year, but about three-quarters of those animals are cats.

“We want to do more for dogs and this is the first step to be able to do that,” Shelton said.

The shelter includes outdoor play areas, a splash pad, and access to the Big Creek Greenway for walks with volunteers and staff.

“Each dog does have their own room, they’re not in cages anymore,” Shelton said.

Shelton says the expanded facility will help prepare dogs for adoption.

“They’re going to be very comfortable and they are going to thrive in this incredible facility that is going to allow us to better prepare them for their forever home which is our ultimate goal,” Shelton said.

Furkids also plans to open a medical center in July that will provide services for shelter animals needing surgery or treatment for illnesses including ringworm and parvo.

“Every single day in our state good animals, healthy animals, are being euthanized,” Shelton said.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.