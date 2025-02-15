Local

Funeral underway for American Airlines pilot from GA killed in D.C. plane crash

Sam Lilley (Tiffany Gibson/ABC News)
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A memorial service is underway for one of the American Airlines pilots who were killed in a crash in Washington, D.C. last month.

Sam Lilley, the American Airlines pilot who was on the plane that collided with a military helicopter in January is being held in the Fine Arts Hall of the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus in Savannah.

Lilley was serving as First Officer on the flight before it crashed into the Potomac River, according to WSBTV.

Lilley was the first officer aboard the American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members when the jet and an Army helicopter carrying three soldiers collided in midair, legislators in Georgia previously said.

Timothy Lilley, Sam Lilley’s father, said he was excelling in his career and personal life at the time of his death and was engaged to be married this year.

