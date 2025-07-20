Funeral held for William Hamer, Atlanta’s first Black fire chief

ATLANTA — Friends, family, and first responders gathered to honor the life and legacy of retired Fire Chief William Hamer, Atlanta’s first Black fire chief, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 85.

Hamer made history in 1985 when former Mayor Andrew Young appointed him to lead the Atlanta Fire Department. His appointment marked a turning point in the city’s efforts toward inclusiveness and equality in public service.

“It was a pivotal moment for the city of Atlanta,” said current Fire Chief Roderick Smith, who delivered remarks on behalf of Mayor Andre Dickens. “A city striving to live up to its promise of inclusiveness and progress.”

During his tenure, Hamer was praised not only for his leadership but also for his courage in confronting discrimination. “He faced discrimination head on and held fast to his belief that justice and equality are worth fighting for,” Smith said.

Hamer retired in 1988, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and progress within the fire department and the broader Atlanta community.