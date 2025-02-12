Local

Funeral scheduled for Roswell police officer killed in line of duty

By Miles Montgomery
Officer Jeremy Labonte Shot and killed in the line of duty on Feb. 7, 2025 (Roswell Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

ROSWELL, Ga. — The funeral is scheduled Wednesday afternoon for a fallen Roswell police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Feb. 7.

Public visitation for Roswell police officer Jeremy Labonte was held on Tuesday afternoon where many community members paid their respects to the Roswell Police Department and the family of Labonte.

The funeral will be held at Roswell United Methodist Church on Wednesday at 3 p.m., according to officials. The public is invited to line processional route between Lebanon Baptist and Roswell United Methodist Church.

Roswell Police Chief Jim Conroy said Labonte responded to reports of a suspicious person at a shopping center along Market Boulevard.

Officers approached 23-year-old Edward Espinoza behind the shopping center, where he shot Labonte several times.

First responders attempted to render aid to the officer, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Labonte is being remembered by many in the Georgia community as a “real life hero.” Many residents have dropped off food and flowers to the Roswell Police Department since Friday.

Governor Kemp has ordered flags at the state capital and in Cobb County and Fulton County by lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor Officer Labonte.

Espinoza is expected to appear in court on Monday.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!