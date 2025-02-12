Funeral scheduled for Roswell police officer killed in line of duty

ROSWELL, Ga. — The funeral is scheduled Wednesday afternoon for a fallen Roswell police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Feb. 7.

Public visitation for Roswell police officer Jeremy Labonte was held on Tuesday afternoon where many community members paid their respects to the Roswell Police Department and the family of Labonte.

The funeral will be held at Roswell United Methodist Church on Wednesday at 3 p.m., according to officials. The public is invited to line processional route between Lebanon Baptist and Roswell United Methodist Church.

Roswell Police Chief Jim Conroy said Labonte responded to reports of a suspicious person at a shopping center along Market Boulevard.

Officers approached 23-year-old Edward Espinoza behind the shopping center, where he shot Labonte several times.

First responders attempted to render aid to the officer, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Labonte is being remembered by many in the Georgia community as a “real life hero.” Many residents have dropped off food and flowers to the Roswell Police Department since Friday.

Governor Kemp has ordered flags at the state capital and in Cobb County and Fulton County by lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor Officer Labonte.

We continue to hold the family of Officer Jeremy Labonte, the Roswell Police Department and their community in our prayers during this difficult period. As we honor the life and service of this brave man, I have ordered flags at the State Capitol and in Cobb and Fulton counties… pic.twitter.com/d0uwDsQtxZ — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 10, 2025

Espinoza is expected to appear in court on Monday.