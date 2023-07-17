Fundraiser started for couple killed in Hampton shooting rampage that claimed 4 lives

HAMPTON, Ga. — Loved ones have started a fundraising campaign to help out the family of a husband and wife killed in a weekend shooting rampage in Hampton.

The suspected gunman, 40-year-old Andre Longmore, was killed in a shootout with deputies and police officers Sunday afternoon.

Police had been looking for Longmore after he allegedly opened fire on residents in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision of Hampton, killing three men and a woman on Saturday.

During a Sunday afternoon news conference, Hampton Police Chief James Turner identified the four victims: Scott Leavitt, 67; Shirley Leavitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66.

Loved ones of Scott and Shirley Leavitt have started a GoFundMe account to help pay for their funeral expenses.

“[They] were loving parents, hardworking and awesome people to know. This has hit the community hard,” a family friend said in the post on the GoFundMe page.

