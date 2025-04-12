Local

Fundraiser created to help former Douglas Co. fire chief rebuild after fire destroyed his home

By Miles Montgomery
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia organization is hoping to raise money through a fundraiser for the family of a former Douglas County Fire Chief who recently lost his home due to a fire caused by a lightning strike.

The money that is raised will help rebuilding costs and further expenses for daily supplies, officials said in a GoFundMe post.

“Recently, our former Fire Chief of Douglas County had an unimaginable event happen to him and his family, which resulted in the total loss of his home and everything in it due to a fire caused by a lightning strike,” the GoFundMe page read. “Chief Scott Spencer was an impactful employee for Douglas County and left his legacy on many fellow firefighters and citizens among him.”

Spencer retired in 2020 after 44 years of service to Douglas County, officials said.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here.

