Fulton County voters to decide transportation sales tax renewal in November

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County voters will decide in November whether to renew a transportation sales tax that funds projects across the county.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to place a renewal of the 0.75% Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or T-SPLOST, on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, the sales tax would continue for another five years and is expected to generate about $650 million for transportation projects across North and South Fulton.

“This is just a moment to commemorate this huge investment,” Jessica Corbit, the county’s director of external affairs, said.

Corbit says county officials are preparing voter education efforts ahead of the November election.

“We have had a call with the city about further education which would kick off today with this vote,” Corbit said.

County leaders say the transportation sales tax previously funded a $1.8 million roadway improvement project in 2022.

Officials say they plan to hold a series of voter education events in the coming months to answer questions about the proposed sales tax renewal.

WSB Radio’s Jordan D. Brown contributed to this story.