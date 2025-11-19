Fulton County to vote on extending reparations task force for another year

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County commissioners are expected to decide on Wednesday whether to extend the work of the county’s Reparations Task Force, which was originally set to expire at the end of next month.

The 13-member panel is scheduled to present findings from its years-long investigation into the impact of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and racial discrimination on Black residents. But Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says the report being issued on Wednesday will not include the task force’s legislative recommendations, a key component of its mission.

Pitts says some expected both findings and recommendations to be presented together.

“Some probably were expecting the findings and the recommendations to come at the same time but apparently that did not happen, so it’s broken up into two parts, the findings first, and then the recommendations. We have to get the recommendations,” he emphasized.

Because those recommendations are still incomplete, Pitts plans to propose a resolution that would allow the task force to continue its work for up to an additional year.

“They want another year to present their recommendations and it was my position that it shouldn’t take a year,” Pitts said. “My resolution calls for up to one year for them to finish their work.”

The task force, created to study the historical and ongoing effects of discrimination and propose policy changes for lawmakers to consider, had been set to end its work at the close of the year.

Commissioners will now determine whether to grant the extension needed to complete its recommendations.

