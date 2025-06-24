Fulton County urges homeowners to check 2025 property tax assessment online

FULTON COUNTY, GA — If you are a homeowner in Fulton County, you are being urged to check your 2025 property tax assessment online.

The county says they have mailed out the notices.

However, there have been reports of delayed mail delivery recently.

“Due to recent reports of delayed mail in many parts of metro Atlanta, property owners are encouraged to review their notices online. Residents who do not have computer access may visit the offices of the Fulton County Board of Assessors for assistance,” a news release said.

This year’s notices reflect changes in state law brought about by HB 581 and HB 92.

By law, homeowners have 45 days to appeal their notice if they disagree with their assessment and think it does not reflect fair market value.

Appeals may be submitted online at fultonassessor.org by mail, or in the offices of the Board of Assessors.

The deadline is August 1st.