Fulton County records restriction event will help people expunge old arrests

FULTON COUNTY, GA — If an arrest in any jurisdiction of Fulton County has been interfering in your life, a records restriction event Saturday in Atlanta might give you a second chance.

It’s a process which can normally take months.

But City Councilmember Andrea Boone says the DA’s office, a superior court judge, and the courts clerk will all be on hand to expunge and file expungements for those eligible in just one day.

It happens Saturday, 10AM to 12PM, at the C. T. Martin Recreation Center at 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“We love seeing the look on people’s faces when their records are expunged. They are filled with optimism and hope,” says Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea Boone. “We are honored to host this life-changing event.”

Expungement is a legal process allowing individuals to clear their criminal records—whether stemming from an arrest or a conviction—so they can pursue opportunities otherwise denied due to their past involvement in the justice system.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis notes people can be helplessly hamstrung by an old arrest--denied a job, educational opportunities or student loans, or certain housing an arrest comes up in a background check, even if the case was never taken to trial. Willis says often, that’s because evidence didn’t support the charge.

Willis says no matter how old the arrest is, people who need the help should come to the Saturday event.

“Haven’t done anything since? We are going to move to restrict that off your record--as it should be. Why should they be judged by something they were never convicted of?” says Willis.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox will be at the event to sign each record, and Superior Court Clerk Che Alexander’s staff will be there to file them and make the expungements current in real time. Expungements will restrict the records to the eyes of the criminal justice system only.

“Justice has a unifying theme,” says Cox. “It has an accountability measure, but it also has a restorative measure. So this, to me, is part of the continuum of justice.”