Fulton County police sergeant recognized for saving woman who was being held against her will

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County police sergeant is being honored after the department said he saved the life of a woman who was being held against her will.

Sergeant Byrne received a BOLO for a car that was involved in a kidnapping and shortly after that, he saw the car on I-285.

He then saw the woman hanging out of the rear window screaming for help.

After Byrne tried to stop the car, it began speeding away, beginning a long chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, the suspect vehicle was safely stopped thanks to a PIT maneuver.

Byrne approached the car and ultimately was able to rescue the woman.

The department gave Byrne a Focus Award thanks to his quick response.

