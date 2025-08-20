Fulton County launches free cybersecurity training for seniors

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County is rolling out a new online program to help older residents stay safe from online scams.

The initiative, called ACT, short for “Avoid Cyber Threats” is a free, self-paced training program designed for residents ages 55 and older. The program covers how to recognize suspicious emails, texts, and phone calls, as well as ways to safeguard personal information such as passwords and banking details.

Ladisa Onyiliogwu, director of Fulton County Senior Services, says the training is especially critical in Georgia. “Ranking 7th in financial losses among seniors with a significant rise in cybercrime complaints,” she noted.

The program also addresses common schemes like phishing, social media scams, and romance scams. “Seniors still want to continue to live life and love life and have love lives,” Onyiliogwu said, underscoring why this type of education is necessary.

Participants can access the free training from home, a local senior center, or any location with a secure internet connection. The ACT program is available now on the Fulton County government website.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story