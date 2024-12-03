Fulton County judge hears arguments today over whether GA senate can force Fani Willis to testify

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County judge will decide today whether the state senate has the power to compel DA Fani Willis to testify before a panel investigating her conduct.

The decision before the judge is about the power of oversight of state lawmakers.

The special committee is investigating Willis’s use of funds related to the hiring of Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade in the Trump election interference case.

Lawyers for Willis have argued that the committee doesn’t have the power to make her appear and answer questions.

Attorney’s for the lawmakers want the judge to find Willis in contempt for not answering their questions sooner.

Legal watchers expect the matter will end up in the state supreme court.