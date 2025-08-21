Fulton County Jail floods hours after $1.1B plan to renovate jail passes

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Fulton County Jail flooded Wednesday night just hours after county commissioners vote on a $1.1B plan to renovate it.

The sheriff’s department released video of the damage after last night’s heavy rains, showing water bubbling up in a corner, and deputies walking around in a few inches of it in a section of the jail that houses about 200 inmates.

Sheriff Pat Labat points the finger of blame at the county commission.

“They continue to put us in harms way. They continue to put our residents in harms way. And they are deliberately indifferent in their approach to this,” Labat said.

No inmates were relocated, but plumbers spent the night pumping out water. It comes after county commissioners spent hours debating plans to spend more than a billion to renovate the current Rice Street facility. Commissioner Mo Ivory voted against the plan, with questions about financing.

“We’re getting into a decade-long project, right? We’ve got to get it right from the start,” insists Ivory.

Other commissioners vote for it, though, calling it the fiscally responsible solution.

The proposal includes building a new 3,200-bed special-purpose facility dedicated to mental and medical health needs, while also renovating troubled jail.