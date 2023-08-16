Fulton County holds final public hearing on proposed property tax increase

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners proposed a property tax increase for homeowners at the end of July.

The plan, announced on July 24, proposed increasing property taxes by 12.8% over the rollback millage rate.

The first two public comment sessions were held on August 2 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The final public hearing took place Wednesday morning.

According to the county, the board of tax assessors is required to review assessed values in Fulton County to check on taxable property.

As prices on properties sold in the county have trended upward, county officials said it showed an increase in the fair market value of property, so the tax assessors are required by law to reassess taxable values.

To that end, when the tax digest for Fulton County is prepared, state law requires rollback millage rates to produce the same total revenue as the year before.

Now, the county budget adopted by the Board of Commissioners requires a higher millage rate than the rollback millage rate. Public hearings were needed before the county could increase taxes on homeowners and property owners.

With the final public comment session held Wednesday at 10 a.m., commissioners heard from the public both for and against the proposed nearly 13% tax increase before making a final decision.





