Fulton County to hold public hearing on proposed water and sewer rate increase

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County’s Department of Public Works will hold a virtual public hearing Thursday evening to discuss a proposed increase in water and sewer rates.

The proposal calls for a 5% rate hike over the next two years to help fund the county’s Capital Improvement Program and upgrades to a water reclamation facility. County officials say the additional revenue is necessary to support long-term infrastructure improvements.

Previous public hearings on the proposed increase have drawn minimal attendance, something county leaders say reflects public understanding of how the funds will be used.

The virtual hearing begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to all Fulton County residents.