Fulton County detention officer stabbed with shank by inmate

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says an inmate stabbed a jailer Tuesday morning using a shank.

The detention officer was taken to the hospital and is expected make a full recovery.

The inmate is now facing charges.

Deputies have identified the inmate, but have not released the name or exact charges.

“This incident underscores the unsafe and deteriorating conditions within the Fulton County Jail that continue to pose risks to both our team and those in our custody. Inmates are able to fashion makeshift weapons from the very materials of the aging facility, creating ongoing safety risks,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The detention officer has not been identified.

