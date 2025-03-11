Fulton County detention officer recovering after being stabbed by teen inmate

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office detention officer is recovering after being stabbed inside the Fulton County Jail during a confrontation on Saturday afternoon.

Officer Rico George was stabbed by an 18-year-old inmate identified as Bakari Stokes-Martin, who had concealed a homemade shank under a blanket. After Officer George asked Stokes-Martin to remove the blanket that was covering his entire upper body while he was out for free time, he was stabbed at least twice in the neck and behind his left ear.

After emergency surgery, Officer George is now in stable condition. Deputies found Stokes-Martin was in possession of five shanks.

He was in jail on a murder charge and now faces the following additional charges:

Aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty – 3 counts

Possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies – 4 counts

Possession of dangerous weapon or drugs by inmate – 5 counts

Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence – 1 count

Stokes-Martin was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on February 10, 2024, for murder and other charges. His first appearance hearing for his new charges was today where he received no bond.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Grady Hospital as they have done a phenomenal job in caring for Officer George. He is in good spirits and hopefully going home soon,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “We are reminded of the dangers of this profession and I commend the brave women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office who come to work every single day. We have got to create a safe environment that includes a new facility and additional manpower.”