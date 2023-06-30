Fulton County detention officer fired for assaulting three inmates, not reporting it, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County detention officer was arrested after officials say he did not report an incident involving excessive force against an inmate.

Officials said Fulton County Detention Officer Demarcus Whatley, 25, was arrested after the Jail Investigation Unit received an Emergency Inmate Grievance.

According to a video reviewed by investigators, Whatley used excessive force while on duty on Sunday when interacting with three inmates. Authorities added that he also failed to report the incident accurately.

Officials have not specified what occurred during the incident.

“Detention officers have the responsibility of treating those in their custody humanely and with respect,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “When an officer deviates from this duty, they must be held accountable. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to thoroughly investigating claims of officer misconduct. As sheriff, I remain committed to transparency and taking action swiftly and appropriately should those claims be sustained.”

Whatley is the third member of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to be arrested this month.

On June 2, Akebia Stanley, a former Fulton County deputy, was arrested after being accused of smuggling contraband into the jail for one of the defendants in the Young Slime Life trial.

In mid-June, Monique Clark, a former Fulton County detention officer, was arrested after being accused of using excessive force during an exchange of custody of a detainee at the Alpharetta Police Department.

Whatley is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, three counts of cruelty to inmates, one count of false statements and writings, concealment of facts and fraudulent documents and one count of reckless conduct.

Authorities confirmed Whatley, who was hired on March 1, 2023, has been terminated and is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.

