ATLANTA, GA — The Fulton County courthouse was briefly under a partial lockdown on Friday afternoon after a suspicious package addressed to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office was found to contain an unknown powdery substance.

According to Battalion Chief Ronald Slatton with Atlanta Fire, the substance was found by the hazmat teams to be a non-hazardous starch.

Earlier, the entire third floor had been on lockdown as a precaution.

Operations at the courthouse are back to normal.