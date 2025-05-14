Local

Fulton County court holds status hearing in ‘Cop City’ RICO case

By WSB Radio News Staff and Jennifer Perry
By WSB Radio News Staff and Jennifer Perry

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County judge is holding a status hearing today in the high-profile racketeering case involving more than 60 defendants accused of trying to stop construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, commonly referred to as “Cop City.”

The defendants were indicted over 20 months ago under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, but the case has faced repeated delays. A trial for several of the individuals was originally scheduled to begin late last year, but procedural issues and the assignment of a new judge have pushed back proceedings.

At today’s hearing, defense attorneys are expected to push for the dismissal of charges, arguing the case has dragged on without resolution.

The case stems from protests and demonstrations aimed at halting the development of the $90 million police and fire training facility, a project that has drawn national attention and sparked debate over police funding.

No trial date has been reset as of yet.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

